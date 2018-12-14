Missing NC woman found buried in sex offender’s backyard

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 71-year-old North Carolina woman missing for at least two weeks has been found buried behind the home of a registered sex offender.

Citing a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office statement, news outlets report 50-year-old Kenneth Wayne Lamm was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Kathy Thomas. Investigators executing a search warrant found Thomas’ body a day later in Wilson.

Thomas was last seen alive and well on Nov. 23. The investigation into her disappearance began a week later, when deputies conducting a welfare check Nov. 30 couldn’t find her.

According to the North Carolina sex offender registry, Lamm was imprisoned until 2012 stemming from a 1994 conviction for second-degree rape and two second-degree sex offenses. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.