Music on Market hosting performance to benefit Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Music on Market is hosting two big performances this month and one will help raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

Music on Market is a local organization created 17 years ago and hosts eight musical performances throughout the year.

- Advertisement -

Derek MacLeod and Angela Burns came on Good Morning Carolina Friday to talk about two upcoming performances

On Sunday, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church is hosting the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah with the Hallelujah Chorus at 3 p.m. It will be accompanied by a professional Orchestra and soloists with a community chorus. This is the first time St. Andrews-Covenant and Music on Market have actually partnered for a concert such as Handel’s Messiah. Organizers said they have folks coming all the way from Sneads Ferry to sing in the chorus.

This weekend, organizers will also bee collecting donations for Habitat for Humanity at the Handel’s Messiah performance. They hope to help build four homes before the first anniversary of Hurricane Florence.

Related Article: What items Carolina Beach says they are not picking up

Next weekend, at St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church (sanctuary) is hosting the River City Brasstacular Concert. This group is a professional brass ensemble that will play different styles such as: Broadway, Big Band, Swing, Holiday. The event is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

This is the first time St. Andrews-Covenant and Music on Market have actually partnered for a concert such as Handel’s Messiah. We have folks coming all the way from Sneads Ferry to sing in the chorus.