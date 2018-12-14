Police search for man seen stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a Whiteville store.

Surveillance camera footage identified that suspect Jonathan Jacob Edwards. Whiteville Police say they’re trying to find him.

- Advertisement -

Edwards is accused of stealing items from the Walmart in Whiteville on multiple occasions.

Altogether, they say he’s gotten away with about worth of items.

“He’s been taking home appliances, hover boards, stuff for children. Then pushing it right out the door,” said Investigator Scott Moody, with the Whiteville Police Department.

Related Article: Robber tries to shoot and pray his way out of store after staff locks him inside

Moody says Edwards usually comes in at night. If you have any information, call Whiteville Police.