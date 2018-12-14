Seahawk men’s basketball prepares for another Top 25 matchup

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The 2018-2019 non-conference schedule has not been kind to UNCW men’s basketball. Through the first 10 games of the regular season the Seahawks have played four teams that sit in the top 100 RPI in college basketball.

UNCW will now be looking to bounce back off a tough loss to the Carolina Tar Heels back on December 5th. The Seahawks hung with the Tar Heels in the first half only trailing by nine at the break, but Carolina would not let up the rest of the way picking up the 97-69 win.

- Advertisement -

“Every night we step out on the floor there is a learning experience. So, of course we will take what we learned from last game and implement it into the next,”said UNCW junior Jaylen Fornes.

The non-conference schedule gets no easier for C.B McGrath and company. On Saturday the Seahawks will hit the road down to Greenville, SC to take on Furman. In the latest AP Top 25 poll Furman was ranked No.23 in the country. Tip-off from Greenville is set for 4:00 P.M. on Saturday evening.