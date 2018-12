Every week Wills Maxwell gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that were not covered in our broadcasts. This week’s stories are:

A town in Germany has traffic signals that resemble Elvis.

High school students found a rat in their vending machine.

Officers in Florida chased a lemur after it hopped out of a trailer during a traffic stop.

