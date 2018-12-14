Wilmington Black Professionals hosting coat, toy drive for Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Black Professionals will be hosting a coat and toy drive on Saturday.

The Wilmington Black Professionals is a group that offers great networking opportunities for business owners and professionals in and the around the Port City.

The members of the group and people were impacted by Hurricane Florence, which led to them hosting The Christmas Give Back Coat and Toy Drive. It will take place on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the KGB Lounge in Downtown Wilmington.

They are asking people to come out and donate toys and coats.

Tickets in advance are $10.