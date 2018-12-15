Congratulations to the UNCW Class of Fall 2018!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 2,000 congratulations are in order this weekend.

Hundreds of families celebrated a big milestone at UNCW this past Saturday, December 15.

1,837 undergraduates, 440 graduates and 10 doctoral students now join the Seahawk alum.

- Advertisement -

Trask Coliseum boomed with cheer and smiles during both graduations on Saturday.

The professional school graduates were honored at 9:30 AM and graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences were recognized at 1 PM.

“It was so surreal just to have my family here,” said Masters of Education Graduate Jasmine Katrina Bethea. “Not too long ago my mother suffered from 3 brain aneurysms so just to have her here today with my siblings and my boyfriend and my friends I am just so excited.”

On behalf of WWAY: Congratulations to UNCW’s Class of Fall 2018! Good luck to you all on your future endeavors.