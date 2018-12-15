Congratulations to the UNCW Class of Fall 2018!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 2,000 congratulations are in order this weekend.
Hundreds of families celebrated a big milestone at UNCW this past Saturday, December 15.
1,837 undergraduates, 440 graduates and 10 doctoral students now join the Seahawk alum.
Trask Coliseum boomed with cheer and smiles during both graduations on Saturday.
The professional school graduates were honored at 9:30 AM and graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences were recognized at 1 PM.
“It was so surreal just to have my family here,” said Masters of Education Graduate Jasmine Katrina Bethea. “Not too long ago my mother suffered from 3 brain aneurysms so just to have her here today with my siblings and my boyfriend and my friends I am just so excited.”
On behalf of WWAY: Congratulations to UNCW’s Class of Fall 2018! Good luck to you all on your future endeavors.