ENOUGH ALREADY! Wilmington tops 100 inches of rain this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: It rained in Wilmington today. A lot.

That’s been the story all year, as the Port City’s precipitation has fallen in unprecedented amounts.

From snow and ice early in January, through a soggy summer and the record-breaking rainfall of Hurricane Flooding, the official rain gauge at Wilmington International Airport has now seen more than 100 inches of precipitation after our latest deluge. That’s more than eight feet of water, and nearly a foot and a half more than the previous record set more than a century ago.

After a couple of dry days, Wilmington had seen 97.75 inches of rain entering Friday, and with a big rain storm forecast, it was easy to predict the city would pass the century mark at some point this weekend nearly three months since breaking the previous rainfall record in the midst of Florence on Sept. 16.

Friday saw another 1.97 inches to bring the total for the year to 99.72 inches. The National Weather Service says around 9 a.m. Saturday we hit the soggy milestone of 100. And the rain keeps falling.

So how remarkable has all this rain been? Consider these statistics from the National Weather Service provide before yesterday and today’s rain (or any more over the last 16 days of the year) factored in:

Wilmington’s average annual rainfall: 57.61″

Previous record annual rainfall: 83.65″ in 1877

in 1877 This year Wilmington has recorded the most number of days ever with daily rainfall greater than 1.50 , 3.00 , and 4.00 inches.

with daily rainfall greater than , , and inches. Total rainfall from just the 17 wettest days this year: 58.96″ –more rain than in an entire typical year!

All of it means 2018 has certainly been one for the record books.