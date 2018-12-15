Full Court Press- December 14, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Plenty of Cape Fear teams were in action on Friday night as many of the Wilmington teams began Mideastern Conference play. Below is a list of final scores from Friday nights games.

GIRLS

Laney 53 , West Brunswick 28

Hoggard 65 , North Brunswick 35

Ashley 47 , South Brunswick 36

New Hanover 41 , Topsail 46

Wilson Christian Academy 48 , Coastal Christian 36

Cape Fear Academy 50 , Durham Academy 70

Heide Trask 55 , Wilmington Christian 56

East Columbus 31 , Red Springs 32

South Columbus 12 , St. Pauls 54

BOYS

Hoggard 76 , North Brunswick 40

East Columbus 40 , Red Springs 53

New Hanover 63 , Topsail 48

Ashley 52 , South Brunswick 56

Wilmington Christian 64 , Heide Trask 92

Cape Fear Academy 44 , Durham Academy 59

Carolina Day 35 , Coastal Christian 55

South Columbus 50 , St. Pauls 49

Laney 50 , West Brunswick 51