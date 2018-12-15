Full Court Press- December 14, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Plenty of Cape Fear teams were in action on Friday night as many of the Wilmington teams began Mideastern Conference play. Below is a list of final scores from Friday nights games.
GIRLS
Laney 53 , West Brunswick 28
Hoggard 65 , North Brunswick 35
Ashley 47 , South Brunswick 36
New Hanover 41 , Topsail 46
Wilson Christian Academy 48 , Coastal Christian 36
Cape Fear Academy 50 , Durham Academy 70
Heide Trask 55 , Wilmington Christian 56
East Columbus 31 , Red Springs 32
South Columbus 12 , St. Pauls 54
BOYS
Hoggard 76 , North Brunswick 40
East Columbus 40 , Red Springs 53
New Hanover 63 , Topsail 48
Ashley 52 , South Brunswick 56
Wilmington Christian 64 , Heide Trask 92
Cape Fear Academy 44 , Durham Academy 59
Carolina Day 35 , Coastal Christian 55
South Columbus 50 , St. Pauls 49
Laney 50 , West Brunswick 51