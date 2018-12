LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — A Lumberton Police officer has reportedly been killed after being struck by a car Saturday morning as he was walking to help a stranded driver at exit 22 on I-95 North in Lumberton, according to police.

The officer has been identified as 31-year-old Ofc. Jason Quick.

Around 6:53 a.m. Saturday, Ofc. Quick was responding to a crash when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Lumberton Police.

