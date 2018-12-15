Rain lowers ‘Christmas on the Square’ turnout

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Record-breaking rain put a damper on a 2nd year tradition in Pender County — Christmas on the Square. Last year, the event hosted about 50 vendors. This year only 15 showed.

This holiday market gives artists the chance to sell their homemade crafts. Vendors across North Carolina travel miles to the Pender County Courthouse grounds in Burgaw for the fun. This year the heavy rain made it difficult for many to come out and Burgaw residents say they really needed the event to happen this year. Most of the town is still in desperate need, after the hurricane.

“This was a way to get everybody out doing something… out of their FEMA campers or out of their cars or tents whatever they’re staying in and have a little bit of fellowship,” said Tracy Potter, Sunny Soap.

This year the event hosted a giving tree, which is similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel tree. This tree hosts certificates with families in need that could be adopted and then gifted for the holidays.