Wilmington Police identify man shot, killed in Hillcrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Friday evening. Meanwhile the search for his killer continues.

Police say the victim is Bryon Alfonzo Funderburke, Jr., 31.

Investigators say he was shot just before 6 p.m. in the Hillcrest Housing Community.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. 13th Street and found Funderburke. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609 with information.