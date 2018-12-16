Businesses team up to host Hurricane Florence recovery fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence recovery continues, and two Wilmington businesses joined forces.

Full Belly Project partnered with Swahili Coast to host a “Sip and Shop” fundraiser this afternoon.

Swahili Coast hosted the “Sip and Shop” event, giving people the chance to enjoy some food and drinks while they shopped.

Full Belly Project helps give tools to people in developing nations. Swahili Coast sells items also made by people in developing countries.

Both companies say that without the resources, they cannot help people worldwide.

“Two local organizations that have global impact. But we were both impacted by the hurricane negatively, which so many people in Wilmington were and so many stores and everything. However, the impact of that on us is that it has actually become a global impact from the hurricane,” said Amanda Coulter, who is the Executive Director of Fully Belly Project.

Coulter says she hopes this fundraiser can also spread awareness about both companies.