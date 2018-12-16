Fundraiser gives people one last photo with Surf City Swing Bridge

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City community said their final goodbyes this weekend. Local firefighters hosted an event to give everyone a lasting memory of the Swing Bridge.

Construction to take down the Surf City Swing Bridge has already begun.

The Coastal Carolina Chapter of The Firefighter’s Burned Children Fund hosted an event to remember the bridge.

On Sunday from noon to five, people came out to get their picture taken in front of the bridge by photographer David Allen.

Kathleen Adams, who frequents Surf City, says the bridge will be missed.

“I’m extremely sad to see it go. Like I said, you knew you were at the beach when you saw the bridge,” said Kathleen Adams. “And I volunteer with the sea turtle patrol out here on Topsail Island, so we would go over it back and forth, and the sound that it would make when you would go over it. It just all becomes a part of you and gets in your heart.”

For a minimum donation of $10, people could have this lifetime memory.

Firefighters raised more than $600 at the event.