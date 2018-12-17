13 students injured after NC school bus hits car, overturns

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Several students were injured Monday morning after a school bus overturned in Alexander County.
Officials said the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Icard Ridge Road.
School officials told WSOC that the bus was headed to West Alexander Middle School when it sideswiped another vehicle.
13 of the 19 students on the bus were transported to the hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
An accident reconstruction team and drones are being brought in to investigate.