13 students injured after NC school bus hits car, overturns

By
WWAY News
-
0
Several students were injured Dec. 17, 2018 after a school bus overturned in Alexander County. (Photo: WSOC)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Several students were injured Monday morning after a school bus overturned in Alexander County.

Officials said the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Icard Ridge Road.

School officials told WSOC that the bus was headed to West Alexander Middle School when it sideswiped another vehicle.

- Advertisement -

13 of the 19 students on the bus were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

An accident reconstruction team and drones are being brought in to investigate.

Report a Typo
SHARE

You Might Also Like