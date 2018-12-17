Fire crews hold live burn training exercise

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington and New Hanover County Fire crews spent the day getting some real life training with a live fire simulation.

Crews created a controlled burn at a house on Carolina Beach Road.

Officials say this is great experience, especially for new firefighters. They say the simulation is as real as it gets.

Officials say these trainings are important for crews to learn how a fire grows, and to experience the heat that they would in a real fire.

Fire officials say this is the third live burn training that they have done this year.