James Sprunt CC signs Guaranteed Admissions Agreement with UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW and James Sprunt Community College are teaming up in a big way — to make it easier for students to continue their education.

The community college signed a Guaranteed Admissions Agreement with UNCW.

If you attend James Sprunt and are seeking a four year degree at UNCW, this agreement will help you have a smooth transition.

UNCW will also employ a Transfer Student Success Advisor to help students complete the admissions process and understand the requirements to transfer to the university.