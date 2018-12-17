Lumberton officer struck and killed on I-95

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY) — Lumberton police are mourning the loss of one of their officers who was killed this weekend.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a wreck on northbound I-95 near exit 22 on Saturday at 6:10 a.m.

While investigating the accident, Quick was walking from an inside lane toward the shoulder. He was struck by a passing car at 6:53 a.m.

“He was a great officer,” said Major Tommy Barnes. “It’s tough, really tough.”

A posting on the Lumberton Police Department’s Facebook page said other officers and fire personnel from the Lumberton Fire Department rendered aid at the scene.

Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died.

He was with the Lumberton Police Department for about a year and a half.

“I saw a lot of great potential with him,” Barnes said. “He loved his job and he was good at it.”

Quick leaves behind a wife and two children.

“I’m sad for him and his family, especially the children, and its right here at Christmastime also,” said Edward Oxendine who attends the same church as the Quick family.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s office were called to the scene to investigate.