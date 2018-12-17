Man finds valuable pearl in oyster while dining at restaurant

EDGEWATER, NJ (WPIX) — Rick Antosh keeps being told that the world is his oyster.

“Ah shucks,” Antosh said with a robust laugh.

With odds of perhaps one in 100,000, the retired hospitality executive found a pearl in his oyster pan roast at, where else, Grand Central’s Oyster Bar where he was having lunch with a high school buddy in early December.

“I just all of a sudden felt something like a tooth or a filling and it’s terrifying,” Antosh said. “And then holy crap, I realized it’s not a tooth, it’s a pearl,” he added.

When he finally realized that it wasn’t a tooth, the 66-year-old father of two adult children called the Oyster Bar, trying to figure out what to do next.

