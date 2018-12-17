NC school bus driver dies, crashes bus into building while transporting students

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A school bus driver died while transporting students to China Grove Middle School Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m near the intersection of N. Main Street and Highway 152. The intersection was closed while crews worked to investigate the crash.

An official said it appears the driver had a medical condition that resulted in the crash. The driver’s death was not a result of the wreck.

Officials say the school bus ended up in the front yard of a financial services company. No students were injured during the crash.