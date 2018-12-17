Police: Ambulance driver fell asleep, crashed into wall

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — Authorities say an ambulance driver fell asleep, slamming the vehicle into a concrete wall and injuring another EMS worker.

Citing a Burlington police release, news outlets report the Alamance County EMS ambulance drove off the road Sunday morning, hit a curb, then hit a concrete retaining wall and then traveled 70 feet (21 meters) further.

The driver was not hurt, but another employee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been reported. Further details have not been released.

