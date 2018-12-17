Principal turns into life-size ‘Elf on the Shelf’

UTAH (CNN) — Kids across the country are ready for winter break, but there are still a few more days of school left.

An Utah principal did his best “Elf on a Shelf” impression to help his students stay on the nice list!

The Parent-Teacher Association in Magna gave Principal Rob McDaniel the costume.

While you might expect this to be a big hit at an elementary school, McDaniel donned the attire in front of a high school full of teenagers.

Now, that’s going above and beyond for education!