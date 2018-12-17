South Columbus hoops sweeps rival East Columbus

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY)–Anytime South and East Columbus get together on the basketball floor, you are in for a couple of good games. That was exactly the case on Monday night in Tabor City.

In the girl’s game South Columbus held the narrow five point lead at the halftime break. The Stallions were able to extend in the third quarter as they pulled away for the 41-31 win. It was South Columbus’s first win in the Three Rivers Conference.

The boy’s game was much of the same, with three minutes left in the first quarter South Columbus lead 12-5. In the end it was South Columbus picking up the 67-51 win. That win improves the Stallions record to now 5-1.