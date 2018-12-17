Tattoo shop gives free tats in exchange for toys for local children

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Hero Tattoo in Conway is giving back this holiday season. On Saturday, customers who brought in a toy to be donated to local children for Christmas could receive a free tattoo.

Owner, Jeff Cribb, says his shop has been putting on the event ‘Toys for Tat’s for five years. This year, they teamed up with the Rock Church who will help distribute the toys to local children.

Cribbs says toys are important for kids to have while they’re growing up.

“I thought about the children in our community and thought about how everyone gives food, and we think about that’s what people need, but they don’t think about how toys affect imagination and creativity,” Cribb said.

“It also gives somebody property and something to appreciate and value, and I think those are important lessons for the future,” Cribb said.

