Tough road continues for UNCW men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It wasn’t the start to the road trip that UNCW men’s basketball wanted. The Seahawks fell on the road on Saturday to No.23 Furman 93-50.

UNCW trailed by 17 points at the halftime break with hopes of staying in the game, but the Paladins scored 53 points in the second half to pull away with the win. Only one Seahawk scored in double-figures for head coach C.B. McGrath , that was senior Devontae Cacok. He finished with 11 points to go along with six rebounds.

The Seahawks won’t have much time to dwell on the loss, on Wednesday they continue their road trip in Georgia to end non-conference play.

“We are going to try and close out the non-conference as best we can, then get focused on conference. The CAA is going to be very tough like it always is, but we have faced a lot of tough competition. We realized that we are going to have to start playing better as a team, playing together every single possession,”said head coach C.B. McGrath.

The Seahawks and Georgia State will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday night from Atlanta, GA.