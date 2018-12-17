Could a helipad be coming to Leland?

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland could see some more air traffic. At the Town Council Agenda Meeting Monday morning, council members discussed the possibility of building a helipad.

One councilman says a helipad could help in several ways. He says the helipad could be extremely helpful in natural disasters like Hurricane Florence.

Councilman Michael Callahan has helped spearhead the proposal. Callahan says the helipad is in the very beginning stages of discussion.

On Monday, council members discussed locations, grants and partnerships. Callahan says they have been trying to work with agencies around Leland.

“The original idea was to make it available not just to medical and EMS, but potentially our commercial companies that are here in Leland, or in the northern part of Brunswick County, or even in New Hanover County, that would like to do business in Brunswick County,” said Michael Callahan.

Callahan says no decisions about the helipad were actually made at the meeting Monday.

Callahan says Town Council will send more information to the Leland Transportation Oversight Committee. They will have the chance to review the information until February.