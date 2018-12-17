WPD: Validated gang member charged with assaulting man at police station

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say they arrested a validated gang member Sunday morning after he tried to assault a man in the lobby of the police station.

According to a news release, WPD says it got a call from Joseph Point’s mother that she and her boyfriend were being followed by her son with a gun. The couple ran into the lobby of the police station at 615 Bess St. Investigators say Point soon followed and lunged at the boyfriend.

Police say the desk officer stepped between the two men and tried to stop Point, 28. Point allegedly assaulted the officer and ran from the lobby.

The desk officer was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Another officer took Point into custody in front of the station.

Point is charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and stalking.

State records show Point has a criminal history with convictions dating back to 2012, including for drug and weapons charges.

Wilmington Police have long said Point and his brothers are involved in gangs in the Port City.

Back in 2014 Point was shot in the buttocks hours after his brother William was also shot in Wilmington.