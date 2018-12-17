Victim: Adoption scammer “deserves to have her tubes tied”

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Victims are speaking out after the Carolina Beach woman who scammed people looking for a baby, was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty.

Prosecutors say beginning in 2016, Wendy George posted on social media and adoption websites saying she was pregnant and wanted to put the child up for adoption.

George asked the victims for money for food, doctors’ appointments and housing needs. But she was not pregnant.

Heidi Bessert was one of the many victims from around the country. She thinks George should have to serve even more time.

“I wish she would serve way more time than what she actually got. She deserves way more time. Like I wrote in my statement that was read in front of the judge, she deserves to have her tubes tied. She doesn’t deserve to have any more children,” said Heidi Bessert.

Bessert and another victim wrote statements and went to George’s court hearing. Bessert says she still hopes to adopt from a credible source one day, but she will never forgive George.