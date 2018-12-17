WPD investigate fight outside downtown club that left two men stabbed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a fight that left two men stabbed early Sunday morning near the corner of Front and Chestnut streets.

Police say the fight between two groups sparked the assaults near the Pravda Night Club. It started while the groups were leaving the club. Two men were stabbed.

EMS transported the injured to the hospital.

There is no information at this time on any arrests or the conditions of the injured.

If you have any information, please contact Wilmington Police.