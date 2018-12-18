Attorney issues statement on behalf of McCrae Dowless

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the controversy surrounding potential voter fraud continues in Bladen County, the man at the center of it all has remained virtually silent. Today, though, we got some sense of his view of the situation.

The NC State Board of Elections named McCrae Dowless a person of interest in its investigation into ballot issues in Bladen County.

Today’s statement from Elizabethtown attorney Cynthia Singletary is the first comment on Dowless’s behalf other than a few brief comments and no comments to reporters over the past few weeks.

“Mr. Dowless is a highly respected member of our community who is routinely sought after for his campaign expertise. He has not violated any state or federal campaign laws and current ongoing investigations will prove the same. All speculation is premature and wholly unwarranted. “My client and his family respectfully ask for privacy during this holiday season and beyond. Mr. Dowless and I look forward to addressing all questions and concerns in the proper forum.”

Republican Mark Harris, who leads the 9th District congressional race by 905 votes over Democrat Dan McCready, hired Dowless to help his campaign this year in Bladen County.

Dowless has been involved in get out the vote efforts for candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Bladen County for years. He has been accused of getting people to apply for absentee ballots and then helping collect and return those ballots and possibly throwing some away along the way.

The resulting controversy has kept the State Board of Elections from certifying the 9th District election, as well as a pair of Bladen County races. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Raleigh.