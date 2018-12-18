Bladen commissioners pass resolution calling for election certifications

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County commissioners have joined in the calls for the NC Board of Elections to certify the 9th District Congressional race.

Commissioners approved a resolution last night in a 5-4 vote claiming not certifying the election harms citizens of Bladen County “due to the uncertainty of representation in the United States House of Representatives” when Congress starts its new term Jan. 3.

Commissioners Charles Ray Peterson, David Gooden, Ray Britt, Russell Priest and Daniel Dowless voted for the resolution. Commissioners G. Michael Cogdell, Ashley Trivette, Arthur Bullock and Ophelia Munn-Goins voted against.

On the other end of the 9th District, commissioners in Union County passed a similar resolution last night. The NCGOP and the 9th District Republican Party have also adopted resolutions calling for Republican Mark Harris to be certified the winner of the election.

Harris has 905 more votes that Democrat Dan McCready. The election has been held up because of concerns about absentee ballots and the work of political operative McCrae Dowless on behalf of Harris.

The State Board of Elections has scheduled a hearing on the matter Jan. 11 in Raleigh.

Bladen commissioners also want the board to certify the elections for the Bladen County Commission District 3 seat and the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.