In search of offensive lineman, Saints workout New Hanover grad Becton

NEW ORLEANS, LA (ProFootballTalk)–We mentioned this morning that the Saints were down to their last healthy offensive linemen last night.

They’re doing things today in search of depth.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are working out a group of blockers today after finishing with the bare minimum last night against the Panthers.

Included in that group is offensive tackle Nick Becton, who was in camp with them in 2014 and 2015.

When center Max Unger left after suffering a concussion and replacement left tackle Jermon Bushrod was sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Saints used both their active backups (Cameron Tom and Will Clapp). They were already without left tackle Terron Armstead, as they have been the last five games.

The condition of Unger and Bushrod will determine whether they need to make a roster moves, and they’re apparently doing their legwork in advance of that.

***Note: Nick Becton is a graduate of New Hanover High School