NC woman delivering for UPS shocked when homeowner points gun

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Nile Price has been working two holiday seasons delivering for UPS.

While on one of her routes Saturday, Price said a man pointed a gun at her as she was trying to deliver a package on Asbury Chapel Road in Huntersville.

“I have the flashers on, and I’m yelling out the window ‘Hey, can you get your dog? I’m UPS I have a package for you,’” Price said.

She said the man came to the door and slammed it.

“I honked again. He came back to the door with a rifle pointed like this,” Price said. When the man’s father came outside, she said, “I asked him why would he pointed a rifle, and he said ‘Well, we don’t know who you are.”

