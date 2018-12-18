New Hanover girl’s & boy’s sweep South Brunswick on the hardwood

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern Conference basketball schedule was full of games on Tuesday night. Brogden Hall was hosting the New Hanover Wildcats taking on the South Brunswick Cougars.

In the girl’s contest New Hanover was in control early and often. The Wildcats held a 40 point lead at one point in the 4th quarter, which began the running clock. South Brunswick tried to keep it close, but New Hanover ran away with it 60-18.

The boy’s game between these two teams was back and forth for much of the first half. At the half time break the Wildcats held the slim 26-23 lead. It was a big run in the third quarter that made the difference. New Hanover continues to play impressive basketball as they picked up the 54-42 win over the Cougars.

New Hanover will now have a break in games until the Leon Brogden tournament begins on December 27th. South Brunswick will also have the same break , but the Cougars will take part in the Adidas Christian Tournament at West Bladen.