Publix coming to new shopping center in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An update on what will be going into The Federal Point Shopping Center in Carolina Beach.

There is a sign on property nearby for a Harris Teeter, but now a Publix is set to go right into the shopping center. Publix officials say a new store is set to be built in Carolina Beach.

It’s going on North Lake Park Blvd. in The Federal Point Shopping Center. Crews are still working on clearing the land for the new shopping center.

Officials say there is no opening date set yet.