CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Santa and some helpers were out and about Monday night in Pleasure Island to help give children a wonderful Christmas.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department and Santa Claus was out delivering presents to kids in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach via fire truck.

Old Saint Nick and his crew were making deliveries to dozens of homes.

They’ll be out again Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.