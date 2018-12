SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City Police officers participated in “No Shave November” to raise money for three of their own and 10 Pender County sheriff deputies who lost their homes or had extensive damage from Hurricane Florence.

The department posted a picture on Facebook of all the officers and staff who participated.

They said “the police department received more than $5,500 in donations. Thank you for your support and generosity!”