Unveiling new details in Sunday stabbing downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Downtown Wilmington’s Front Street is home to dozens of shops, bars, and restaurants. It’s also the location of a recent shooting and two stabbings.

Sunday morning, two men were stabbed. WPD reports two men were stabbed early Sunday morning near the corner of Front and Chestnut street. Police say a fight near Pravda Night Club led to this stabbing. Surveillance video,however, shows a different story.

This surveillance video from Pravda shows one of the stabbing victims inside the club earlier that evening. The stabbing happened a block away and almost 20 minutes after the club closed.

Pravda Night Club General Manager Derrick Morgan says when they heard about the stabbing. One of his bouncers went down to Chestnut Street and brought the stabbing victim back to the club for medical care. Morgan says an inappropriately behaving group was forced out of the club earlier in the night but, it is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

“As I walked up I saw that a guy was getting kicked out [by a bouncer] and that he needed help to get him kicked out,” said Morgan. “[The bouncer] asked him nicely and the guy was like ‘Oh I’m not going to leave ‘and so my other bouncer assisted to help him out and he ended up talking to him and getting this guy removed without any problems…”

Morgan says the footage shows the group that was kicked out exiting in the direction opposite of where the stabbing was reported.

We asked Wilmington Police for more information about the alleged fight near Pravda. A spokeswoman told us the police report is a summary of eye-witness reports. The stabbing is still under investigation.