Upscale lofts and new Fork N Cork coming to downtown Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach is building up next the boardwalk. A new project is underway that will feature 12 residential lofts and a restaurant.

TownePlace is being built in downtown Carolina Beach.

“Our project name was very intentional. We wanted this to be a special place in Carolina Beach for those that live here, and those that visit” said Ken Cofer, co-developer of the project.

According to Justin Donaton, The Islander at TownePlace offers apartments with ocean and town views, private balconies and a commercial elevator. There are one or two-bedroom floor plans with prices starting in the $240,000s.

“We’ve gone above and beyond on this one. We’ve used lots of concrete, concrete block and steal. This building is rock solid, and looks tremendous,” Architect Jefferson Woodall.

Related Article: Community uses Christmas trees to rebuild dunes at Carolina Beach

Local restaurateur, James Smith, will be opening Fork n Cork at the location with an expanded menu.

Smith, owner of Smoke On The Water in Riverlights and Fork n Cork in Downtown Wilmington, said “I can’t think of a better community and location to launch my next project. We are so excited, and look forward to bringing island locals and visitors great food, a fun environment and an incredible experience.”

“We’ve listened to what residents and visitors are asking for, and we are thrilled to be introducing The Islander at TownePlace”, said Matt Murphy, co-developer of the project.

Developers say they are about 30% done with the project.

Co-developer and builder Ken Cofer says the mixed use complex will be a great investment for the community.

“We just feel like the timing is right. We’ve owned this property, my partner Matt Murphy and I, have owned this property for about 15 or 16 years,” said Ken Cofer. “We actually brought in a Courtyard Marriott several years ago and we’ve just been waiting on the right time to do it. And I believe the mixed use is a good fit for this area.”

Cofer says they hope to have the restaurant and condos open in mid to late April.