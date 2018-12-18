Victim’s brother convinced that Johnny Small murdered his sister

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington announced its $7 million settlement with Johnny Small, who was found wrongfully convicted of murdering Pamela Dreher in the late 1980s. Now, Dreher’s family is speaking out.

28 years in prison and an overturned murder conviction. But Mark Smith is convinced that Johnny Small is the one responsible for his sister’s murder.

“We’ve never doubted it. None of these people were there. We were there. We had to sit there and watch this kid in the court room smiling and giggling through the whole trial,” said Mark Smith, Pamela Dreher’s brother.

Small was convicted for Dreher’s murder in 1989. Small’s sentence was vacated in 2016.

In a $7 million settlement, The City of Wilmington acknowledged that WPD officers made procedural errors. Small’s civil attorney says he can finally move forward with his life.

“There’s no amount of money that will compensate Johnny for the 28 years that he spent wrongfully convicted, but the goal was to get him some measure of financial compensation for that injustice,” said attorney Gayle Horn.

Horn says she is glad the city has realized the injustice done to Small.

As for Dreher’s family, nothing will bring Pamela back. Smith says the overturned conviction and settlement has taken any closure away.

“I just find it a shame that somebody who terrorized the city, can now sue the people that protect it and protect and defend the city,” said Smith.

Smith says he does not think small deserves this money or freedom.

Small’s request for a pardon from the governor is still pending.

WWAY reached out to Small last night, but he referred us to his lawyer for a comment.