Wrightsville Beach is taking big steps to clean up the town

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After six months, the Salisbury Street Ocean Access Park design is finally in the works. Construction is expected to start by next fall.

The park is an aesthetic improvement to the town. It will be adjacent to the Johnnie Mercers Fishing pier between East and West Salisbury Street.

Town manager Tim Owens says there are many planning steps left before construction can begin. He says planners still need to improve the design of the park’s east side.

But, the project is still on target to finish by summer 2020.