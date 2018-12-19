Adidas Christmas Tournament returns to Bladenboro

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY)–West Bladen high school is putting on their annual Christmas basketball tournament yet again with Adidas coming on as the main sponsor.

This years field will very competitive and loaded with talent. The teams consist of; Whiteville, Pinecrest, Scotland, East Bladen, West Brunswick, South Brunswick, First Flight, and the host school West Bladen.

- Advertisement -

“The teams joining us this year are really good. The level of competition will certainly help prepare all of the participants for conference play. As this tournament has grown over the last seven years, we believe that the partnership with Adidas will further the profile of this event even more,”said West Bladen boy’s basketball coach Travis Pait.

Play will get underway on Thursday afternoon from Bladenboro. If you are interested in attending the tournament, admission will be six dollars.

Tournament Schedule:

Related Article: West Brunswick basketball splits doubleheader in Shallotte

Thursday , Dec 27th

Game 1- 2:00 P.M. (South Brunswick vs. East Bladen)

Game 2- 4:00 P.M. (Pinecrest vs. First Flight)

Game 3- 6:00 P.M. (West Brunswick vs. Whiteville)

Game 4- 8:00 P.M. (Scotland vs. West Bladen)

Friday , Dec 28th

Game 5- 2:00 P.M. (Loser G1 vs. Loser G2)

Game 6- 4:00 P.M. (Loser G3 vs. Loser G4)

Game 7- 6:00 P.M. (Winner G1 vs. Winner G2)

Game 8- 8:00 P.M. (Winner G3 vs. Winner G4)

Saturday, Dec 29th

Game 9- 2:00 P.M. (7th Place Game)

Game 10- 4:00 P.M. (5th Place Game)

Game 11- 6:00 P.M. (3rd Place Game)

Game 12- 8:00 P.M. (Championship Game)