First half deficit to much for UNCW men’s basketball at Georgia St.

ATLANTA, GA (WWAY)–It was a slow start on Wednesday night for UNCW men’s basketball in the first half at Georgia State. The Seahawks trailed by 18 points at the break and could never quite get back into the game. Georgia State picked up the 86-71 win over UNCW. The loss drops the Seahawks down to now 4-8 on the year.

Jaylen Fornes and Jeantal Cylla were the only Seahawks to score in double figures. Fornes finished with a team high 20 points to go along with five rebounds.

- Advertisement -

The Panthers had five players finish with atleast 10 points. Devin Mitchell led the way with 23 points on 8-14 shooting from the field.

The Seahawks will have a quick turnaround as they continue their road trip on Friday night at Mercer.