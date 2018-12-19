Harbor seal appears to be shark-bitten in Myrtle Beach

A small harbor seal has washed ashore in Myrtle Beach.

Around 11, Myrtle Beach police were called to the shoreline near 31st Avenue North.

- Advertisement -

The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources says they’ve been called in to assist Myrtle Beach Police, as they’re the wildlife experts.

Kaley Lawrimore, SCDNR spokesperson, says it appears it’s a small grey seal, though NOAA says the animal is, in fact, a harbor seal.

“It looks like a shark bite to the flipper,” Lawrimore said.

The seal is alive and otherwise active.

Read more here.