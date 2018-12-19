Man designs ornaments made from Florence debris

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man creates ornaments every year inspired by the past year’s events. This year, Hurricane Florence stirred his creativity.

Ryan Stokes is an artist, and felt the hurricane defined him and our entire area after it swept through in September.

After the storm damaged many trees in his neighborhood, he wanted to create something to remember them by. From that came these ornaments, pieces of maple and oak trees cast in epoxy and “Hurricane Florence 2018” screen printed on the front.

You can purchase Stokes’s ornaments at two Wilmington shops – Blue Moon Gift Shop or Going Local NC.