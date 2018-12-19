Math portion of NC teacher licensing exam could be replaced

By
Associated Press
-
0
Education (Photo: MGN Online)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The math test that nearly 2,400 elementary and special education teachers have failed in their bids to secure their licenses might be phased out in a matter of months.

The Charlotte Observer reports a report presented to the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission last week found the licensing exam’s math portion wasn’t indicative of effective teaching.

- Advertisement -

The current licensing exam costs $139 and consists of three portions created by the for-profit Pearson publishing company: reading, math and a multi-subject test. Teachers have to pay additional fees to retake sections.

The commission voted unanimously to keep the reading test, shed the multi-subject test and replace Pearson’s math test with the nonprofit ETS’ Praxis math exam. The state Board of Education could vote to adopt the new requirements in February.

You Might Also Like