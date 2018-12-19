New Hanover sheriff’s office adding new boat to fleet

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (StarNews) — Anyone who frequents the Masonboro Island Fourth of July bash has seen the sheriff’s office’s boat fleet — hopefully from a distance. Next summer that fleet will have a new member, thanks to a federal grant.

Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office currently owns three boats: a 25-foot closed-cabin boat, a 17-foot jon boat, and a 21-footer with a center console, which Brewer called “the workhorse of the unit.”

The new boat will be another center-console style boat, taking some pressure off that 7-year-old vessel.

Money for the new boat comes from the Port Security Grant Program, administered by FEMA. Brewer said the exact amount of the boat grant is still a moving target, as the office has to put it out for a contractor bid.

