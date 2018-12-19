Police arrest man wanted for assaulting Wilmington fire chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of punching the Wilmington fire chief last week is now behind bars.
According to a news release, the US Marshals Task Force and WPD arrested Chadrick Tywain Conyers-Hall.
He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of Moore Plaza.
Wilmington Police say on December 11, Wilmington Fire Chief Buddy Martinette responded to a crash at the corner of 16th and Dock Streets.
While sitting in his fire department vehicle, Conyers-Hall allegedly approached him and punched him twice in the face.
Martinette was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Conyers-Hall is charged with assault on a government employee.