Police arrest man wanted for assaulting Wilmington fire chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of punching the Wilmington fire chief last week is now behind bars.

According to a news release, the US Marshals Task Force and WPD arrested Chadrick Tywain Conyers-Hall.

He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of Moore Plaza.

Wilmington Police say on December 11, Wilmington Fire Chief Buddy Martinette responded to a crash at the corner of 16th and Dock Streets.

While sitting in his fire department vehicle, Conyers-Hall allegedly approached him and punched him twice in the face.

Martinette was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Conyers-Hall is charged with assault on a government employee.