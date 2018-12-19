Popeyes made ‘Emotional Support Chicken’ to make holiday travel better

(CNN) — The stress of traveling, especially over the holiday season, can be a lot. With the crowds, long lines, and weather delays, it’s no wonder some people need an emotional support animal.

Check out Popeye’s solution to help ease the stress.

The company introduced “Emotional Support Chicken.” It’s actually a fried chicken meal in a specially designed carrier box that looks like a chicken.

Fried chicken just makes everything better, or it’s at least good for a laugh!

Too bad it’s only available at Philadelphia International Airport for a limited time.