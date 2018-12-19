Three brothers graduate from power line technician program at CFCC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a special day for three Wilmington brothers as they all graduated from Cape Fear Community College’s new power line technician program.

Logan, Joshua, and Dakota Luce grew up in rural California spending their days learning trade skills from their dad and grandpa. Now, the trio hopes to turn their childhood past times into a rewarding career. Josh Luce, the oldest brother, originally found the program.

“I did my research on it. I thought you know what, this sounds like a great career field,” Josh said. It encompasses all the aspects I look for in a job. It’s physical, it’s mentally stimulating, and it benefits the community.”

After realizing the program would be a good fit for his two brothers, he told them about it.

“You know I’d always liked playing with electricity, wiring up car radios, speakers and everything, so I looked into it a little more and it pretty much caught my interest right off the bat” said Dakota.

The journey to a certification got off to a rough start. As soon as the program began, it briefly stopped due to Hurricane Florence.

“We could have been helping out our community come back together and be whole again,” Logan said. “It was frustrating that we were essentially useless but we knew that we were going into that industry.”

CFCC says because of natural disasters such as Florence and the increase in technological developments, the need in this industry is high. That’s why the day didn’t end with just the graduation.

Following the ceremony, seven companies, including Duke Energy, were there looking to hire.

“Hopefully we can walk out of here with either a job or knowing that companies have interest in us,” Logan said.

CFCC says the program has nearly tripled in size since its start this summer.

The Luce brothers are part of the second class to go through the program, which had a total of 40 graduates.

The next graduating class is already full with 45 students enrolled, 2 of which are women.